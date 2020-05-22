Moscow, Damascus, Krasnodar: Upcoming flights to/from Armenia

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of upcoming flights to/from Armenia.

Aircompany Armenia will operate Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight on May 23.

On the same day Azimuth Airline will operate Krasnodar-Yerevan flight.

On May 25 Red Wings will carry out Moscow-Yerevan flight.

Cham Wings Airline will fly from Damascus to Yerevan on May 27. On the same day Ural Airline is expected to operate Saint Petersburg-Yerevan flight.

On May 29 Red Wings will fly from Moscow to Yerevan.

All passengers arriving in Armenia will be escorted to the previously indicated places of self-isolation. Therefore, relatives are advised against arriving at the airport.