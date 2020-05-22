Engineering Association announces grant competition for designing lung ventilators

The Engineering Association is announcing a grant competition for the design and development of lung ventilators. The competition is announced within the framework of the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia N 560.

Applications deadline is 31st May, 2020 by 23:59 (GMT+4).

The overall budget of the program is 90 mln AMD (including taxes and mandatory payments). The grant will be provided in stages. The implementation period of the program is up to six months.

Full information on the application procedure and conditions for participation is available on the official website of the Engineering Association.