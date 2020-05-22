All prerequisites exist for effective cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh authorities – Pashinyan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

President Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to Pashinyan for participating in the inauguration ceremony and for the words he said.

“These were sincere words of the country’s leader. I see all this in the realm of concern and advice, and I want to state today that I am ready to share the burden and problems facing the Armenian people and Armenia today, “Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, once again congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on assuming office.

“There is a very good atmosphere established in Artsakh, and I think our task is to keep this atmosphere at this level and to develop it further. And, of course, I consider it very important that there is effective cooperation between the Armenian and Artsakh authorities, all necessary prerequisites are there,” said Prime Minister Pashinyan.