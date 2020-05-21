SocietyTopVideo

U.S. Ambassador talks about assistance to Armenia during COVID-19 challenge

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 21, 2020, 16:45
As promised, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy has talked about U.S. assistance to Armenia and U.S.-Armenia cooperation during the global challenge of COVID19 and beyond.

🇦🇲💪🇺🇸Ինչպես և խոստացել էինք, դեսպան Թրեյսին առցանց է և խոսում է Հայաստանին ցուցաբերվող ԱՄՆ աջակցության և նոր կորոնավիրուսով պայմանավորված գլոբալ մարտահրավերի շուրջ հայ-ամերիկյան համագործակցության մասին։ Գրե՛ք ձեր հարցերը մեկնաբանություններում, և իր խոսքի ավարտին դեսպանը կանդրադառնա աջակցության ու նպատակային ուղղությունների վերաբերյալ մեկ-երկու ընդհանուր հարցի։———As promised, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy is online to talk about U.S. assistance to Armenia and U.S.-Armenia cooperation during the global challenge of #COVID19 and beyond. Leave your questions in the comments below and the Ambassador will address couple of common questions related to assistance and its focus areas.

Gepostet von U.S. Embassy Yerevan am Donnerstag, 21. Mai 2020
