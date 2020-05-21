U.S. Ambassador talks about assistance to Armenia during COVID-19 challenge

🇦🇲💪🇺🇸Ինչպես և խոստացել էինք, դեսպան Թրեյսին առցանց է և խոսում է Հայաստանին ցուցաբերվող ԱՄՆ աջակցության և նոր կորոնավիրուսով պայմանավորված գլոբալ մարտահրավերի շուրջ հայ-ամերիկյան համագործակցության մասին։ Գրե՛ք ձեր հարցերը մեկնաբանություններում, և իր խոսքի ավարտին դեսպանը կանդրադառնա աջակցության ու նպատակային ուղղությունների վերաբերյալ մեկ-երկու ընդհանուր հարցի։———As promised, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy is online to talk about U.S. assistance to Armenia and U.S.-Armenia cooperation during the global challenge of #COVID19 and beyond. Leave your questions in the comments below and the Ambassador will address couple of common questions related to assistance and its focus areas.