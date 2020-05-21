Azerbaijan’s threats of war have no impact on democratic processes in Artsakh

The threats of war by Azerbaijan have no impact on the ongoing democratic processes in Artsakh, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“The threats of war or military posturing communicated either through statements or large-scale military exercises in violations of international commitments, represent traditional components of Azerbaijan’s destructive stance, which has no impact either on the positions of the Armenian sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue or on the ongoing democratic processes in Artsakh,” she said.

“Nevertheless, they definitely undermine the establishment of an environment conducive to peace, which is necessary for the consideration of substantive issues. Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” Naghdalyan stated.

The comments come in the wake of a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry ”condemning” the organization of Arayik Harutyunyan’s inauguration in Shushi and the participation of Armenia’s Prime Minister in the ceremony.

The Spokesperson reiterated that the Republic of Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with the new authorities, which represent the people of Artsakh, in the peace process, and in this context we will consistently protect the exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitations.

President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan will be sworn in today at a special sitting of the newly elected Parliament today. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the ceremony in the city of Shushi.