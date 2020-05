Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan have arrived in the Republic of Artsakh to participate in Arayik Harutyunyan’s swearing-in ceremony.

At Stepanakert Airport they were greeted by President Bako Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan and their wives.

The inauguration ceremony will take place later today during a special siting of the newly-elected National Assembly in the city of Shushi.