Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as Artsakh’s fourth President

Arayik Harutyunyan assumed the post of President of the Artsakh Republic, taking an oath with his hand on a 17th century Gospel and the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh.

The fourth President of Artsakh vowed to unconditionally fulfill the requirements of the Constitution, respect human and civil rights and freedoms, preserve the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the republic for the glory of the Artsakh Republic and for the benefit of its people.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan were present at the inauguration ceremony in Shushi.