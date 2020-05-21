135 Covid-19 patients in Armenia in serious condition, 15 on ventilation

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says 135 coronavirus-positive patients are in serious condition, 63 are in critical condition, 16 are on ventilation.

“The number of patients in serious condition increases along the growing number of overall cases. This is the circumstance we have long been trying to avoid,” Minister Torosyan told a press conference today.

The Minister said Armenia has 203 intensive care beds singled out for coronavirus patients, of which 135 are currently in use.

He added that starting tomorrow patients with no or mild symptoms will be sent home and new patients who test positive will not be hospitalized, but will be under medical surveillance. To make this possible, online courses have been organized for medical personnel in past few days.

The priority, he said, is to provide ensure proper treatment for patients in serious condition.

Arsen Torosyan said wearing masks in closed-door areas will be mandatory as long as there is a need to implement anti-epidemic measures.

Tracking the contacts and organization their self-isolation is another priority, the Minister said.

“We must be ready for long struggle, because this could take a year or two,” he stated.

Armenia has so far confirmed 5,271 cases of Covid-19, 2,419 people have recovered, 70 deaths have been reported.