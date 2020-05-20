Report: Roma ready to offer Kluivert to Arsenal in Mkhitaryan swap deal

Arsenal could be offered the chance to sign Roma forward Justin Kluivert in a swap deal that would see Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction, according to reports in Italy, the Daily Star reports.

Mkhitaryan has spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Roma, registering six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

It is believed the Serie A outfit are now keen to complete a permanent deal, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta deeming him surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s £10m asking price is said to be proving a stumbling block, but super agent Mino Raiola may have an answer to satisfy both clubs.

Raiola, who represents Mkhitaryan, is also navigating the career of 21-year-old Roma starlet Kluivert – the son of Dutch football legend Patrick.

And according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the two players could go in opposite directions.