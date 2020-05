Kindergartens in Yerevan reopen after a two-month lockdown

Kindergartens in Yerevan reopened today after two months of lockdown. All pre-school institutions have committed to abide by rules set by the Commandant’s Office.

Parents were allowed to accompany kids to the entrance of the kindergarten.

The children had their temperature measured, shoes disinfected and accompanied inside.

A distance of 1.5 meters is maintained in all rooms, all employees are required to wear masks and follow other protective measures.

Children spend most of the day outdoors.