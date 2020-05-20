Cambridge University moves all lectures online until summer of 2021

There will be no face-to-face lectures at the University of Cambridge over the course of the next academic year due to coronavirus, it has been announced, the BBC reports.

“Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year,” the University said in a statement.

However, lectures will be available to students online and “it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person” if they meet social distancing requirements, the university said.

University campuses have been closed this term by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cambridge will review the decision if advice on social distancing changes.

All teaching at the university was moved online in March, while exams are being carried out virtually.