Trump gives WHO ultimatum over Covid-19 handling

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19, the BBC reports.

The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for the body to commit to “substantive improvements” or risk losing millions and US membership altogether.

Addressed to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, it criticizes stages of the body’s response since December.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump called the UN’s health body a “puppet of China”.

China has repeatedly denied the allegations. On Tuesday the foreign ministry said Mr Trump was trying to mislead the public and smear China.

The US has more than 1.5 million of the world’s 4.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, with more than 90,000 deaths.