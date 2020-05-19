SocietyTop

Chief of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan gives birth to baby girl

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 19, 2020, 20:02
Chair of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan has given birth to a baby girl.

“Never been more blessed in our lives,” she captioned photos of the newborn on Facebook.

Never been more blessed in our lives ❤ #welcome #coronababy #babygirl

Gepostet von Tatevik Revazian am Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020
