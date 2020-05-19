Home | All news | Society | Chief of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan gives birth to baby girl SocietyTop Chief of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan gives birth to baby girl Siranush Ghazanchyan May 19, 2020, 20:02 Less than a minute Chair of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan has given birth to a baby girl. “Never been more blessed in our lives,” she captioned photos of the newborn on Facebook. Never been more blessed in our lives ❤ #welcome #coronababy #babygirlGepostet von Tatevik Revazian am Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print