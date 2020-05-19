Armenian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss regional developments

On May 19, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti, (France), Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs exchanged views on regional developments after the recent video conference. The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the need to maintain constant contacts with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs under the conditions of the pandemic.

The interlocutors also discussed the prospects of the Co-Chairs’ visits to the region and organization of a ministerial-level meetings after the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.