Public transport in Armenia resumes operations, but with special rules

The public transport in Armenia resume operations today after about two months of coronavirus lockdown. Special rules will be in place to minimize the risk of Covid-19 spread.

Wearing masks in public transport will be mandatory.

It is also forbidden to transport standing passengers, exception will be made for trolleybuses.

In case of violation of the rules, the police can stop the vehicle ask the passengers to get out and move the car to the penalty area, where the driver and/or the passenger transport company will be fined.

Drivers have been instructed not to allow passengers violating the rules to get on the vehicle.