Armenian government asked to consider naming Zvartnots Airport after Charles Aznavour

On behalf of a group of Charles Aznavour fans, Nicolas Aznavour has asked that the Armenian Government consider naming Zvarnots International Airport after Charles Aznavour.

“In 2018, after my father’s passing, we were informed about a campaign to rename the airport after him and the Foundation also received some requests. Our family was in mourning at that time and we did not react to those letters and announcements. But recently we found out that starting from January 11th a new wave of the same initiative has appeared in different media outlets and social media,” Nikolas Aznavour said in a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, a group of Charles Aznavour fans started a petition and received many signatures for renaming the airport and then wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Committee and the Zvartnots Airport’s management.

“We were informed that Mr. Eduardo Eurnekian himself welcomed the idea and wrote a letter to the Government supporting the initiative. Then public discussions were initiated by the Ministry of Culture, however we are not aware of any follow ups,” Nicolas continues.

He suggests that the best option would be to keep the same name by adding Charles Azavour’s name to it: Zvartnots International Airport after Charles Aznavour.

“There is a widespread practice in the world and here are some examples: Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Sheremeryevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, Rome-FiumIcino International Airport ‘Leonardo da Vinci’, Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Garbs Joblm/Galeao International Airport, Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport, Lisbon International Airport after Humberto Delgado, Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarred°Ilas Airport, etc,” Nicolas Aznavour continues.

The Public Council of Armenia has shared the copy of the letter on its Facebook page. The Council has also asked the government to express stance on the issue.