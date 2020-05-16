No decision will be made without the elected authorities of Artsakh – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again stressed the importance of Artsakh’s return to the negotiating table.

“No solution is possible without the participation of the elected authorities of Artsakh,” Pashinyan told a press conference today.

He noted that ensuring the return of Artsakh to the negotiating table is complex because the international community, the Minsk Group has been working in the current format for the past 22 years,” he stated.

Nikol Pashinyan said “we cannot make decisions on behalf of elected authorities of Artsakh.”

“If there is a solution which I will think is at least worth not to be rejected without consulting with the people, we’ll bring it to the attention of the Security Councils and Parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh,” the Prime minister stated.

He noted that since 2018 he has concluded an “agreement” with people that should leave no room to manipulation.

“I’m asked whether we can agree to an anti-Armenian solution to the Artsakh issue. You should ask yourself the question. Will you agree to an anti-Armenian solution? Because the man sitting at the negotiating table represents the people of Armenia,” he said.

The Prime Minster stressed that there is one distinct principle – nothing is decided unless everything is decided.