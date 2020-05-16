Coronavirus confirmed in residents and staff of Nork nursing home in Yerevan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in more than 40 residents and staff of the Nork nursing home, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

“This is a very dangerous source of infection, given the age of the patients and the chronic diseases they have,” the Spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

She said doctors of St. Grigor Lusavorich Hospital have been working at the nursery home for two days to assess and monitor the health condition of the patients.

From today on they will be transported to hospitals for further treatment.