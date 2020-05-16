Ara Zobayan, pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no drugs, alcohol in his system

Ara Zobayan, the pilot flying NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and several others to a youth basketball tournament near Los Angeles in January did not have alcohol or drugs in his system when the helicopter crashed into a hillside, according to autopsy reports released Friday.

The 180-page report also found that the causes of death for all nine people aboard was blunt trauma.

The passengers – which included two of Gianna’s basketball teammates, their relatives and a coach – were on their way to a tournament in Thousand Oaks where Bryant had been set to coach.

Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser all died alongside the Bryants, and pilot Ara Zobayan when the helicopter crashed into a hill just north of Los Angeles.

The results of the post-mortem examination were posted on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner office on Friday.