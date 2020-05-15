Premier league: UK Government ‘opens door for safe return in June’

The UK government says it is “opening the door” for the return of professional football in England in June, the BBC reports.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday’s meeting with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League had “progressed plans”.

He added that plans for the sport to resume should “include widening access for fans to view live coverage”.

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer said any return would be “slow” and “measured”.

The Premier League met on Monday to discuss “Project Restart” and hopes for a return to action on 12 June, with matches played behind closed doors.