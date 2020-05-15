May 15 is International Day of Families

May 15 is observed as International Day of Families. The theme for International Day of Families 2019 is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25.”

In the year 1995, the conferences of Beijing and Copenhagen proposed the importance of family and its role in our social development and agreed to specify its worldwide observance as an initiative for the well-being of all individuals in the family.

In the year 2020 UN in this regard has projected this theme to stress the importance of our families and how they mean to us especially in the context of pandemic Covid-19.

Family is a source to overcome social and individual fears, a family is the part and parcel of our joys and distress; family helps us come out of economic burdens as every member of the family suffers during poverty and economical failures.

The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.