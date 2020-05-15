Armenia imports raw materials for production of Covid-19 tests

On May 14, the third special flight organized by Commandant’s Office transferred a new batch of medical supplies and equipment from China to Armenia.

The cargo includes protective medical masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves and glasses, medicines and laboratory raw materials for COVID-19 diagnosis tests, devices and means for disinfection,

monitors, air supply devices, artificial respiration and oxygen supply devices.

Most supplies were purchased on funds from the state budget of the Republic of Armenia.

Medical supplies and equipment procured by the United Nations World Food Programme with financial support of the EU and other international donors, as well those donated by China’s state agencies, the Armenian and Chinese benefactors were also transferred to Armenia.