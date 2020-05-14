Petition on Ukrainian President’s website calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

Petition on Ukrainian President’s website calls for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

The petition has been launched by Suren Petrosyan, head of the Mons Pius NGO.

“Persecution, oppression and massacre of entire nations on racial, religious or any other basis is a crime against humanity and has no statute of limitations. Such actions should receive an adequate assessment from the whole civilized world to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the petition reads.

“This issue stands far above all political interests – it is about the values on which the next generations will be brought up, on which security, prosperity and the very ability to feel free for billions of people will depend,” it notes.

The petition urges the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to provide all the necessary support at the state level to recognize the mass extermination of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1922 as an act of genocide against the Armenian people and to establish April 24 as the day of remembrance of the victims of these tragic events.