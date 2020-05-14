Armenian, Russian FMs talks bilateral cooperation, Karabakh peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the initiative of the Russian side.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed issues on bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation between regional structures within the framework of the CIS, EAEU and CSTO.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.

In the context of addressing the problems caused by the new type of coronavirus, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the unconditional commitment of all parties to the conflict to the provisions of the five-party statement adopted on April 21 with the participation and mediation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.