Armenia, Wizz Air consider resuming flights in mid-June

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 14, 2020, 19:46
Armenia and Wizz Air consider resuming flights from mid-June. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has discussed the issue with Wizz Air leadership.

“We discussed the issue of establishing a base in Armenia and touched upon the reorganization and reopening of potential air flights,” Avinyan informed in a Facebook post.

According to our preliminary estimates, it will be possible to do so in mid-June.

Wizz Air operated the first and so far the only flight to Yerevan on March 20, all further flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

