Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s large-scale drills under the conditions of Covid-19 pandemic

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said any attempt of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower to approach the state border with Armenia or the line of contact with Artsakh will be seen as provocation and will result in relevant consequences.

Azerbaijan will hold large-scale operative-tactical exercise on May 18-22. The exercise is exclusively offensive, during which massive artillery, air, and high-precision weapons will be fired at the enemy’s operational depth.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement, drawing the attention of the OSCE, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the international community to the fact that the large-scale military exercise in Azerbaijan, according to established tradition, takes place without a prior notice.

“This is another manifestation of the neglect and gross violation of the Vienna Document,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry condemns the conduct of the exercises that escalate the security environment in the region, under the conditions of a global challenge for joint actions against the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the call for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to establish a global ceasefire.

“We call on the Azerbaijani side to exercise restraint and respect the commitments to the international community,” the Ministry said.

At the same time, the Ministry said any attempt of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower to approach the state border with Armenia or the line of contact with Artsakh will be seen as provocation and will result in relevant consequences.