Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever

Twitter announced Tuesday it will allow some employees to work remotely permanently, as the coronavirus outbreak forces companies to make unprecedented changes in offices across the globe, The Daily Mail reports.

The social media platform company said Tuesday it is the first major tech firm to allow staffers to work from home permanently, even after coronavirus lockdowns end.

CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees Tuesday saying when offices do finally open their doors, staffers in positions that allow them to work remotely can continue to do so.

‘We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model. We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first,’ a Twitter spokesman said.