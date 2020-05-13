Robert Kocharyan to remain in custody as court denies him release on bail

A court in Yerevan has denied bail to former President Robert Kocharyan charged with overthrowing constitutional order in 2008. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 19.

His lawyers, as well as three former Prime Ministers of Armenia – Karen Karapetyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Vazgen Manukyan and ex-Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Anushavan Danielyan had petitioned the court to release Kocharyan on bail.

The ex-officials had guaranteed that in freedom, Kocharyan would demonstrate appropriate behavior and would not shy away from appearing before the body conducting the proceedings.

Kocharyan and three other former officials stand trial on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 following a presidential election. The clashes between police and protesters on March 1, 2008 saw at least ten killed.

He rejects the charges as politically motivated.