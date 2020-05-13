I Am Not Alone: Film about Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to be featured at Human Rights Watch Film Festival

I Am Not Alone – a film about Armenia’s Velvet Revolution will be featured at the online Human Rights Watch Film Festival.

The United Kingdom edition of the 2020 Human Rights Watch Film Festival (HRWFF) is making a digital return for two weeks, from May 22 to June 5, following the festival’s early closure in March due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

The film festival will stream a collection of nine international titles on Curzon Home Cinema, co-presented with partners Barbican, Curzon, and Regents Street Cinema. Digital audiences also have the opportunity to join live and rigorous interactive discussions for every title with the filmmakers, Human Rights Watch experts, and special guests.

“At this time when the world feels most intensely the interconnectedness of humanity, the festival was more determined than ever to bring our UK audiences this digital edition,” said John Biaggi, director of the HRWFF. “These nine essential films present urgent human rights issues we can all relate to. Now more than ever, human rights are global. What impacts one society, what impacts one family, affects all of us.”

Available to audiences across the UK and Ireland, these documentary and feature films expose and humanize crises related to women’s rights, inspiring leaders, the power of journalism, refugee and exiled individuals and families living with trauma, indigenous rights, the ongoing struggle for disability rights, and Bangladeshi women working in the fashion industry.

Nine films will be available to stream on Curzon Home Cinema from May 22 to June 5.

Directed by Garin Hovhannisyan, I Am Not Alone tracks the path of Armenia’s incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as he puts on his backpack on Easter Sunday in 2018 and starts on a 120-mile walk across Armenia to protest President Serzh Sargsyan’s attempt to stay in power.

With unprecedented access to both the leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan and former President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the film follows the incredible true story of the revolution that rocked Armenia in the spring of 2018.

The film is executive produced by Serj Tankian, Joe Berlinger (Intent to Destroy), Dan Braun (Wild Wild Country), Raffi Hovannisian, Suren Ambarchyan, and Alen Petrosyan. The producers are Eric Esrailian (The Promise, Intent to Destroy), Tatevik Manoukyan, and Alec Mouhibian.