Threats of war by Azerbaijan the major impediment for peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict – MFA

Threats of war by Azerbaijan have been major impediment for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in statement.

Today marks the 26 anniversary of the ceasefire agreement concluded by Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan and Armenia, which brought to the end the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The strict adherence to this agreement, which does not have time limitation, and strengthening of the ceasefire regime, including through the implementation of the agreements reached with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, has been an important part of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process,” Naghdalyan said in a statement.

‪”The resort to force and threats of war by Azerbaijan coupled with its uncompromising stance in negotiations have been major impediment for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” she stated.