The ‘Eurovision Song Celebration 2020’ premieres worldwide today. Two special shows will air on the same dates as the Eurovision 2020 Semi-Finals!

On Tuesday 12 May, the EBU spotlights the songs that would have been shown in the first Semi-Final, including host country the Netherlands and 2 of the Big 5 countries: Germany and Italy.

Instead of the classic recap of the participating songs, fans sing, dance and party along to the songs of 2020.