Eurovision Song Celebration 2020: First semi-final tonight

The ‘Eurovision Song Celebration 2020’ will premiere worldwide on May 12 and May 12 at 21:00 CEST. These shows will complement the EBU and its Dutch members, NPO, NOS and AVROTROS’ show, ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’, that will air on the usual Grand Final date of 16 May.

On the same dates of this year’s Semi-Finals, the two-part Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 will recognize all 41 participants and their songs in a non-competitive format. To add to the excitement, all the songs will be played out in the official Semi-Final running orders decided by this year’s producers.

On Tuesday 12 May, the EBU will spotlight the songs that would have been shown in the first Semi-Final, including host country the Netherlands and 2 of the Big 5 countries: Germany and Italy.

The second online show, which will be broadcast on Thursday 14 May, will feature the songs chosen for the second Semi-Final and will include the rest of the Big 5 countries: France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

To pay tribute to the loyalty of the Eurovision fan base, the Eurovision Song Celebration shows will include the first-ever Fan Recaps. Instead of the classic recap of the participating songs, we’ll watch fans sing, dance and party along the songs of 2020.