34 Armenian nationals return from the US on two flights

Thirty-four Armenian nationals returned home on two Los Angeles-Minsk-Yerevan flights on May 2 and 9, the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles informs.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, provided logistical support to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

Diplomats of the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles were present at the Los Angeles airport to organize the process without interruption. Flights run on the same route once a week. The upcoming flight is scheduled for this year. on May 18.