Premier League could resume next month

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1, The Daily Mail reports.

The Government’s 50-page road map for exiting the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus was published on Monday afternoon, setting out the conditions under which various activities can be safely carried out.

Step two of the road map, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, includes ‘permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact’.

This will only be possible though if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus between now and then, but the document entitled ‘Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy’ says that ‘organisations should plan accordingly’.

The new guidelines mean Premier League football has the green light to resume on its proposed June 12 date, if the 20 clubs push through a vote in the coming weeks.

If the Project Restart plan is accepted by the required 14 teams, matches are expected to be played in a number of neutral venues around the country.