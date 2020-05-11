Leopard spotted in Tavush appears to have traveled across Armenia

The leopard spotted in Yenokavan village in Tavush last week appears to have traveled across half of Armenia, WWF Armenia reports.

WWF experts compared the rosettes on the skin of the animal with those of other leopards photographed in Armenia in the past.

The same animal appears to have been captured by cameras of the FPWC in 2018-2019 in Ararat and Vayots Dzor regions.

WWF Armenia assumes the animal crossed almost half of the country to reach Ijevan mountains from southern Armenia in autumn 2019.