Donations in support of Armenia’s coronavirus response efforts have topped 1 billion AMD.

A total of 1,066,772,957 has been transferred to the special treasury account set up to support the efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Donations have poured from 4, 153 individuals and organizations, the Ministry of Finance reports.

The Ministry of Finance has created the treasury account to support the measures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Republic of Armenia.