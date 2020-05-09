Victory Day, Liberation of Shushi celebrated in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan participated in festive events in Stepanakert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War Second, the Liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army.

High-ranking officials of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh visited the Stepanakert Memorial, where they laid wreaths and flowers at the monument to the freedom fighters killed in the Great Patriotic War and the liberation of Shushi.

The Prime Minister then visited the fraternal cemetery of the freedom fighters killed in the Artsakh war and laid flowers at their graves, paying tribute to the memory of the freedom fighters.

Afterwards, high-ranking officials of the two Armenian republics laid flowers at the Tank Monument in Shushi and the monument to Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, honoring his memory.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together with President Bako Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan also visited the boiler house of the newly built district of Stepanakert, which works with a pellet system. The Prime Minister got acquainted with the work of the boiler house and the heating opportunities of the district with pellets.