Veterans participate in March of Honor at Victory Park

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 9, 2020, 11:37
Veterans of the great Patriotic War participate in a March of Honor in the Victory Park in Yerevan.

Պատվո երթ` վետերանների մասնակցությամբ

