Pashinyan, Putin exchange congratulatory messages on 75th anniversary of Victory

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Miniter Mikhail Mishustin on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in World War II.

On May 9, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of CIS-member States: President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sooronbay Zheenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Igor Dodon of Moldova, and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin and the leaders of CIS-member States have sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister of Armenia on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in World War II.

Vladimir Putin’s message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,



I cordially congratulate you and all citizens of Armenia on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Our peoples hold sacred and piously revere the memory of our heroes whose bravery on the frontline and selfless work in rear helped us celebrate victory over Nazism and reinstate peace for future generations.

I am convinced that the strong ties of friendship forged in wartime will continue to serve as a reliable basis for the furtherance of Russian-Armenian allied relations, strengthening multilateral partnership, and will help us defy through joint efforts modern challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.



I would like to convey to Armenian Great Patriotic War veterans and all those who served in rear my best wishes for good health, happiness, wellbeing and long life.”

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,



I cordially congratulate you on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



On this solemn day, we pay tribute to all those Russians and Armenians who fought side by side against the fascist invaders for the sake of future generations’ peaceful life.

I am confident that the war-tested friendship will serve as a reliable basis for the strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation and partnership, as well as for the furtherance integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.



Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

I would like to convey to the veterans living in Armenia words of deep gratitude, my best wishes for well-being, robust health and longevity.”