His Holiness Karekin II’s congratulation on the Day of Victory and Peace and the Liberation of Shushi

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Day of Victory and Peace and the Liberation of Shushi. The message reads:

From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, with great spiritual joy, we extend our Pontifical blessings and congratulations to our beloved people on the occasion of the day of the glorious victory of May 9, the Liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of the founding of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh).

Today, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War, we bring our warm congratulations and best wishes to the veterans of WWII and the Great Patriotic War.

We warmly welcome and congratulate the children of our people who took part in the Artsakh liberation war, the brave officers and soldiers of our army who are inviolably guarding the borders of our homeland today.

For us, May 9 is a cherished symbol of defense, freedom and peace of the Homeland.

Our small nation has made a heroic contribution to the victory achieved in World War II, and the establishment of peace in the world.

The glorious path of the Armenian divisions, Armenian military commanders, and the Armenian officers and soldiers leading the Armenian divisions, are significant pages in our history which our people will always be proud of.

With the same aspiration and devotion of having a free, secure and peaceful life in the homeland, our people won the Artsakh liberation war. Our people won with faith, united efforts, zeal and commitment to withstand all challenges; and with a bright vision of building a new and prosperous new life in their native Artsakh.

The cherished victories and commemorations of May 9 will always strengthen us, encouraging us to withstand difficult situations, especially today, when the world is full of new global alarms, and many concerns which are disturbing our lives.

We pray, that through God’s support our people may overcome the current challenges facing our country with unity, solidarity and mutual support; and may always live with devotion towards the homeland, national life, faith and confidence in new achievements.

And may the graces of hope, love, and faith of our Resurrected Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, guide us in every good deed.