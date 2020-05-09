Fireworks and concert conclude May 9 celebrations in Armenia

While most public events were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, An air parade above the Victory Park in Yerevan marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War Second, the anniversary of Shushi liberation and the formation of Artsakh Defense Army.

While most public events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, veterans participated in a March of Honor that preceded the air show.

Earlier today political leaders visited the Victory Park to pay tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers.