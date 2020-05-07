Leopard caught on cameras in Armenia’s Tavush for first time in 50 years

A leopard has been caught on cameras on the territory of Yenokavan village in Tavush province, WWF Armenia reports.

On November 19, 2019, it was reported that a leopard had attacked one of the residents of Yenokavan. A laboratory examination of the animal’s hair taken as a sample from the clothes of the villager denied he had been attacked by a leopard. The test was conducted in Germany and was expected to show 99% accuracy. Neither was any leopard found as a result of field research.

Trusting the citizen, Arman Gabrielyan, who still insisted he had been attacked by a leopard, WWF Armenia specialists went on with the field research. As a result, the geography of camera was expanded. Arman Gabrielyan, the residents of Yenokavan, as well as the “Future Resort” company provided great support to the research.

The leopard thus returns to Tavush region after a 50-year break. The animal was last seen in the area in 1970s.

Tavush thus becomes the fourth region in Armenia where the leopard lives.