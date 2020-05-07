SocietyTopVideo

Leopard caught on cameras in Armenia’s Tavush for first time in 50 years

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 7, 2020, 14:12
Less than a minute

A leopard has been caught on cameras on the territory of Yenokavan village in Tavush province, WWF Armenia reports.

On November 19, 2019, it was reported that a leopard had attacked one of the residents of Yenokavan. A laboratory examination of the animal’s hair taken as a sample from the clothes of the villager denied he had been attacked by a leopard. The test was conducted in Germany and was expected to show  99% accuracy. Neither was any leopard found as a result of field research.

Trusting the citizen, Arman Gabrielyan, who still insisted he had been attacked by a leopard, WWF Armenia specialists went on with the field research. As a result, the geography of camera was expanded. Arman Gabrielyan, the residents of Yenokavan, as well as the “Future Resort” company provided great support to the research.

The leopard thus returns to Tavush region after a 50-year break. The animal was last seen in the area in 1970s.

Tavush thus becomes the fourth region in Armenia where the leopard lives.

Leopard of Yenokavan

Տավուշի մարզի Ենոքավան գյուղի տարածքում WWF Հայաստանի տեսախցիկներն ընձառյուծ են նկարահանել։Ավելի վաղ՝ 2019 թվականի նոյեմբերի 19-ին, լուրեր էին տարածվել, որ Ենոքավանի բնակիչներից մեկի վրա ընձառյուծ է հարձակվել: Հետագայում հարձակումից տուժած գյուղացու հագուստից որպես նմուշ վերցված կենդանու մազերի լաբորատոր հետազոտությունը, որը կատարվել էր Գերմանիայում, 99% ճշտությամբ հերքել էր ընձառյուծի հարձակման փաստը: Դաշտային հետազոտությունների արդյունքում նույնպես ընձառյուծի գոյության փաստ չէր հայտնաբերվել։Վստահելով տուժած Արման Գաբրիելյանին և ականջալուր լինելով նրա պնդումներին, որ իր վրա հարձակված կենդանին այնուամենայնիվ ընձառյուծ է, WWF Հայաստանի մասնագետները շարունակել էին դաշտային հետազոտությունները։ Արդյունքում ընդլայնվել էր տեսախցիկների տեղադրման աշխարհագրությունը։ Հետազոտություններին մեծ աջակցություն են ցուցաբերել հենց ինքը՝ Արման Գաբրիելյանը, Ենոքավանի բնակիչները, ինչպես նաև «Ապագա ռեզորթ» ընկերությունը։Հետազոտությունները տվեցին իրենց դրական արդյունքը, և տեսախցիկները ֆիքսեցին ընձառյուծին։Այսպիսով, կարող ենք արձանագրել, որ 50 տարվա դադարից հետո ընձառյուծը վերադարձել է Տավուշի մարզ։ Կենդանուն վերջին անգամ տարածքում տեսել էին 1970-ական թվականներին։ Տավուշը դարձավ թվով չորրորդ մարզը Հայաստանում, որտեղ ընձառյուծ է բնակվում։

Gepostet von WWF Armenia am Donnerstag, 7. Mai 2020
