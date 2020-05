Armenia reports 102 more cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 2,884

Armenia has reported 102 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 2,884.

The results of 986 tests have been negative.

According to the data of the National Center for Disease Control, 50 patients have recovered; a total of 1,185 people have now been discharged from hospital.

Forty-two deaths deaths have been reported, nine patients with coronavirus disease have died because of other diseases.

The number of active cases is 1,648.