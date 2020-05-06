WHO stands ready to support Armenia in fighting Covid-19

The World Health Organization stands ready to support Armenia in fighting Covid-19, the organization’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Twitter post.

The remarks followed a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership in the national Covid-19 response.

“We discussed the situation in Armenia and WHO’s recommendations on easing the lockdown measures. Our experts stand ready to support Armenia in fighting Covid-19,” the Secretary General said.