Armenia has installed 225 state-of-the-art video surveillance devices on the front line – PM

225 state-of-the-art video surveillance devices have been installed on the front line, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, as he presented the execution of the Government’s Action Plan to lawmakers.

Sixty-four combat posts have been supplied with industrial power, 135 combat posts have been supplied with permanent water.

Thirty-five combat posts have been furnished with modular bathrooms, the Prime Minister said.

“As of today, 74% of servicemen have switched to new diet, from May 8 the number will reach 90%,” Pashinyan stated.