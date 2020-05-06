35 Armenian nationals to return from Kazakstan and Kyrgyzstan

Thirty-five Armenian nationals will return home on a special Almaty-Tbilisi-Yerevan flight operated by SCAT Airlines, the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan reports.

Four citizens evacuated from Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek are also on the flight.

All citizens are subject to 14-day quarantine, and will be escorted to special facilities upon arrival.

The Embassy has expressed gratitude to the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Armenian community structures in both countries, as well as individual benefactors for supporting the evacuation of Armenian nationals.