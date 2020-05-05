State of Minnesota recognizes the Republic of Artsakh

The Minnesota State Senate has approved a resolution recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

“We take this opportunity to salute the chair of the Minnesota state senate committee on rules and administration, Senator Paul Gazelka, and Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, for their leadership in passing this resolution,” the Assembly said.

The Resolution recognizes the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, encouraging the Republic of Artsakh to continue its efforts to develop as a free and independent nation, urging the President and United States Congress to support the self-determination and democratic independence of the Republic of Artsakh, and designating May 5 as the day of statewide recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and the contributions of Armenian and Artsakhi individuals to the state of Minnesota

Minnesota becomes the 9th state to recognize the independence of Artsakh, joining California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Rhode Island.