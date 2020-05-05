President discusses plans for Hay Park next to Tsitsernakaberd with architect Sashur Kalashyan

President Armen Sarkissian has discussed plans for Hay (Armenian) Park next to Tsitsernakaberd Memorial with architect Sashur Kalashyan, co- author of the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. The future park is expected to embrace both.

President Sarkissian said Kalashyan’s professional advice and support would be a valuable contribution to the implementation of the project.

He briefed the architect on the proposed project, noting that not only will our memory be re-generated in that area, but also our attitude towards ecology and healthcare will be renewed.

Within the framework of the project it is planned to plant one tree in memory of each of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide on the are covering 100 hectares, to create separate parks, which will form a whole. Each will bear the name of this or that province, region and large settlement of Western Armenian.

Born in Gyumri, Sashur Kalashyan was the chief architect of the country between 1976 and 1994. He pledged support to the President’s initiatives in Gyumri, particularly the establishment of Gyurjiyev district – a joint project by Gyumri, My Love Foundation, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, and the Rizzani De Eccher international organization.