EU committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development

EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said in a Twitter post.

“EU stands by partners: we are committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development, including through infrastructure projects,” the Commissioner said.

The remarks follow discussions with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Covid-19 response, bilateral cooperation and the future of Eastern Partnership.