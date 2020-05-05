Armenia modernizing 12 medical centers

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation on the 2020 capital expenditure programs under way in the healthcare sector.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan reported progress in construction of medical centers in Martuni and Yeghegnadzor.

He noted that efforts are under way to organize tenders for programs worth 5.1 billion drams. Renovation and reconstruction activities are being implemented in 12 medical centers nationwide to an estimated total cost of 18.5 billion drams.

Additional 3.8 billion drams will be spent on the procurement of equipment and medical supplies.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to complete the aforementioned activities with high quality and within the proposed timeframes. He said capital expenditure must yield capital outcome and create new jobs, especially in the construction sector.